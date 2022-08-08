Viral: Russian girl converts to Islam to marry a Pakistani man

Advertisement
  • A Russian girl travels to Pakistan and converts to Islam in order to marry a Pakistani man.
  • Polina converted to Islam, acquired a smattering of Urdu, and relocated to Pakistan.
  • She married Muhammad Ali, a citizen of Gujranwala, after meeting him online.
A Russian girl travels to Pakistan and converts to Islam in order to marry a Pakistani boy. The woman married Muhammad Ali, a citizen of Gujranwala.

In an online forum, Polina and Ali became friends, which eventually blossomed into love, compelling her to fly 4,000 kilometres to Pakistan.

In an interview with a YouTuber from Pakistan, the couple said that they both love to travel, try new things, and learn about other cultures.

Additionally, they have launched a YouTube channel where they discuss their life experiences.

Polina converted to Islam, acquired a smattering of Urdu, and relocated to Pakistan.

The Russian said that the girl emphasised how much she liked cooking Indian food and parathas.

Ali stated that Polina was an atheist prior to their marriage. However, she adapted to Pakistan without difficulty.

Since she was not accustomed to desi socialising, she found it quite difficult to meet new people.

Since she was greeted by so many guests. She informed me that she enjoys a positive relationship with her in-laws.

