Viral: Shamshera mistake spotted by netizens

Viral: Internet spotted a mistake in Shamshera

  • Vaani Kapoor fights with a sword while protecting her baby in the action-packed scene.
  • But eagle-eyed netizens noticed that it wasn’t an actual baby or even a doll.
  • Netizens, on the other hand, think the “baby” was just a piece of cloth.
Ranbir Kapoor has shown how good of an actor he is by giving great performances in movies like Rockstar and Barfi. But his most recent work, Shamshera, didn’t get a lot of attention or great reviews from the general public.

A clip of a scene from the new movie is now going around the internet. Why you ask? Well, Vaani Kapoor can be seen fighting with a sword while protecting her baby in the action-packed scene. Netizens, on the other hand, think the “baby” was just a piece of cloth. You did read that correctly.

Guman Singh Rathore put the now-famous video on Twitter. In the action scene from the movie shown in the clip, Vaani Kapoor fights with a sword. She uses it to kill a police officer while holding her baby in the other arm. However, the eagle-eyed netizens noticed that it wasn’t an actual baby or even a doll. The Internet says it was just a piece of fabric.

The post’s caption says, “Let’s just assume that there is a baby.”

Check out the popular video here:

After being posted online, the video was seen by more than 2 million people. Netizens said it was a big mistake and couldn’t understand the “ignorance.”

Here are the comments:

Days after the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ on an OTT stage, those checking out get the film online spotted significant goof-ups that slipped by everyone’s notice as of not long ago.

It scene being referred to that is becoming a web sensation online highlights Ranbir and Vaani with a child in their arms.

Nonetheless, apparently the creators didn’t give a lot of consideration to detail and bent over a piece of fabric to look like a baby in the entertainers’ arms.

