Viral: Sisters ace RRR’s Naatu Naatu challenge

The Telugu movie RRR songs, especially the dance track “Naatu,” became huge hits on social media. Who could forget the smooth dance moves that Ram Charan and NTR Junior showed? Now, YouTube India has given netizens a perfect cover of the song, and you will want to play the clip over and over again.

Antara and Ankita Nandy are in the video, which was shared on Instagram. The sister duo is well-known on Instagram for their catchy harmony videos and catchy mashup skits. In the YouTube video, Antara and Ankita can be seen playing the ukulele and singing the hit song “Naatu.”

The caption said, “The perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi-.”

Take a look!

The video has been watched more than 107k times, and a lot of people have liked it. In the comments section, people couldn’t stop praising the two sisters. Many people said how well Antara and Ankita followed the steps in the song and how easily they did it.

Check out the comments below!

The song Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Over 133 million people have watched it on YouTube.

Here is the link to the song!

