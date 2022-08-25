Viral Video: Ants shows the strength of unity

Kabra’s video shows ants working together to move a large stick from one location to another.

The video, which was shared by an IPS officer named Dipanshu Kabra, captures the strength of unity better than anything else. A large stick is moved from one location to another in the video, which shows some ants doing the shifting.

The stick, which is most likely one hundred times larger than these ants, was readily moved since these insects collaborated in order to achieve their goal. Over 65,000 people have viewed the video that was uploaded by Dipanshu Kabra.

In the video, it can be seen that some ants are moving something that resembles an ice cream stick. With everyone working together, what would have been an insurmountable undertaking for one ant became a simple chore for the colony as a whole. Because it contains a valuable life lesson for each and every person, this is more than just a film. This video does a better job than anything else I’ve seen to illustrate the old adage ‘united we stand divided we fall’

On Twitter, the film was disseminated with the hashtag “#PowerOfUnity” in the title.

Check out the video by clicking here:

The comments section was filled with people who wholeheartedly concurred with what Dipanshu Kabra had to say.

Take a look at the following comments:

The aim of unity and organization should be to create, revered sir — Bhupendra dadsena🇮🇳 (@bhupendrdadsena) August 24, 2022

Yes sir good example 👍😌👍 — Ramphal Sharma (@NathiSharma2) August 24, 2022

