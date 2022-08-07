Viral Video: Artist creates 3D painting optical illusion on tree trunk

Screengrabs from a video shared by @GregorOgholi on Twitter

An artist has created an optical illusion by painting a woman standing in the middle of a tree trunk in three dimensions.

A wonderful video of an artist creating an optical illusion by painting a woman standing in the middle of a tree trunk in three dimensions is going viral.

The incredible artwork was created in such a way that it appears like part of the tree is floating in the air while the woman in the orange dress stands beneath it.

In the video, a man is seen painting a woodland scene on a tree stump while a woman spins a ball in the middle.

Watch the video here:

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting.

The 3D is so realistic that you won’t even see the tree trunk as it blends into the background.

The optical illusion confused netizens, who deemed the artwork to be just mind-boggling.

A user remarked, “People amaze me with their people’s talent.”

Another user remarked, “Absolutely amazing.” The third user tweeted “Unbelievable”.

