Viral Video: Artist creates 3D painting optical illusion on tree trunk

Viral Video: Artist creates 3D painting optical illusion on tree trunk

Viral Video: Artist creates 3D painting optical illusion on tree trunk

Screengrabs from a video shared by @GregorOgholi on Twitter

  • An artist has created an optical illusion by painting a woman standing in the middle of a tree trunk in three dimensions.
  • The video has already gone viral with thousands of views and likes from users like “Amazing”, “Unbelievable” and “Mind-boggling”.

A wonderful video of an artist creating an optical illusion by painting a woman standing in the middle of a tree trunk in three dimensions is going viral.

The incredible artwork was created in such a way that it appears like part of the tree is floating in the air while the woman in the orange dress stands beneath it.

A Twitter user tweeted the video, which has already gone viral with thousands of views and likes.

In the video, a man is seen painting a woodland scene on a tree stump while a woman spins a ball in the middle.

Watch the video here:

The 3D is so realistic that you won’t even see the tree trunk as it blends into the background.

The optical illusion confused netizens, who deemed the artwork to be just mind-boggling.

A user remarked, People amaze me with their people’s talent.”

Another user remarked, “Absolutely amazing.” The third user tweeted “Unbelievable”.

