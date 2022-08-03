Advertisement
Viral Video: Cup of coffee with artistic cream decoration

Articles
  • Harsh Goenka, the head of RPG Enterprises, is very active on social media.
  • He shared a video of a barista making a beautiful design in a cup of coffee.
  • In the video, he used chocolate powder to make it look like grass and mud, and popsicle stick to make swirls that looked like a tree.
Harsh Goenka, the head of RPG Enterprises, is very active on social media. He shares a wide range of content that quickly goes viral. The businessman posted a video of a barista making a beautiful design in a cup of coffee. The video has gone viral online, and by the time you finish watching it, we’re sure you’ll want a good cup of coffee just like us.

In the video that is going viral, you can see the barista pouring foamy milk into a cup of coffee. Then he used chocolate powder to make it look like grass and mud. Next, he used a popsicle stick and melted chocolate to make swirls that looked like a tree. He also used the same stick to make a man, a woman, and a small heart. Last, he put more cocoa powder on the tree to make it look complete.

The post’s title says, “How I drink my coffee.”

Check out the popular video here:

Isn’t that amazing? Well, many netizens agreed and filled up the comments section with their thoughts. Some people said they couldn’t drink such a beautiful cup of coffee.

Here are the comments:

