Viral Video: Cup of coffee with artistic cream decoration

Harsh Goenka, the head of RPG Enterprises, is very active on social media. He shares a wide range of content that quickly goes viral. The businessman posted a video of a barista making a beautiful design in a cup of coffee. The video has gone viral online, and by the time you finish watching it, we’re sure you’ll want a good cup of coffee just like us.
In the video that is going viral, you can see the barista pouring foamy milk into a cup of coffee. Then he used chocolate powder to make it look like grass and mud. Next, he used a popsicle stick and melted chocolate to make swirls that looked like a tree. He also used the same stick to make a man, a woman, and a small heart. Last, he put more cocoa powder on the tree to make it look complete.
The post’s title says, “How I drink my coffee.”
Check out the popular video here:
How I drink my coffee
pic.twitter.com/qkSDvZU1E0
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2022
Isn’t that amazing? Well, many netizens agreed and filled up the comments section with their thoughts. Some people said they couldn’t drink such a beautiful cup of coffee.
Here are the comments:
An artful way
— Bratisankar Ghosh (@Brats01) July 31, 2022
Superb! In fact may not feel like drinking it and spoiling the design. Can almost smell the aroma.
— Premal (@PremalMadhavji) July 31, 2022
If I ever get a coffee as beautiful as this, rest assured I'll preserve it. How can i ever drink a piece of art? 😃
— Syed Imtiaz Ahmed (@simtiaz_a) July 31, 2022
Won't be able to drink it ever this way.!! 😀😀
— Pankaj Jain (@pankajjaim) July 31, 2022
The only worry being by the time all of this drawing completes the coffee would be cold 🙂
— Devi Singh (@devipsingh) July 31, 2022
Wonderful coffee art.
— Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) July 31, 2022
