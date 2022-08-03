Viral Video: Cup of coffee with artistic cream decoration

Harsh Goenka, the head of RPG Enterprises, is very active on social media.

Harsh Goenka, the head of RPG Enterprises, is very active on social media. He shares a wide range of content that quickly goes viral. The businessman posted a video of a barista making a beautiful design in a cup of coffee. The video has gone viral online, and by the time you finish watching it, we’re sure you’ll want a good cup of coffee just like us.

In the video that is going viral, you can see the barista pouring foamy milk into a cup of coffee. Then he used chocolate powder to make it look like grass and mud. Next, he used a popsicle stick and melted chocolate to make swirls that looked like a tree. He also used the same stick to make a man, a woman, and a small heart. Last, he put more cocoa powder on the tree to make it look complete.

The post’s title says, “How I drink my coffee.”

Check out the popular video here:

How I drink my coffee

Isn’t that amazing? Well, many netizens agreed and filled up the comments section with their thoughts. Some people said they couldn’t drink such a beautiful cup of coffee.

Here are the comments:

Superb! In fact may not feel like drinking it and spoiling the design. Can almost smell the aroma. — Premal (@PremalMadhavji) July 31, 2022

If I ever get a coffee as beautiful as this, rest assured I'll preserve it. How can i ever drink a piece of art? 😃 — Syed Imtiaz Ahmed (@simtiaz_a) July 31, 2022

The only worry being by the time all of this drawing completes the coffee would be cold 🙂 — Devi Singh (@devipsingh) July 31, 2022

Amazing singing

Wonderful coffee art. — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) July 31, 2022

