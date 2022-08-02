Viral video: Elon Musk posted video of his son X A-XII loving dogs

Screengrabs from a video shared by @elonmusk on Twitter

Elon Musk shared a video of his son playing with three dogs.

Since it was shared yesterday, the video has received over 1.6 million views.

The videos of dogs interacting with children are utterly fascinating. similar to this video, which depicts Elon Musk son X A-XII interacting with three extremely adorable dogs.

There is a chance that the video will cause you to exclaim “aww.”

It all began with a tweet by Elon Musk, in which he shared a photo of himself and his son with similar haircuts.

In addition to responding to his own post, he shared a video of the child interacting with dogs.

His son’s enthusiastic reaction near the end of the video is what makes it so entertaining to watch. In yet another tweet, the tech mogul added that the child adores dogs.

Take a look:

Additionally, the share has prompted numerous comments.

A Twitter user joked, “Pretty sure he said ‘doge’,”

“Adorable,” another user. “They grow up so fast. That is a happy and healthy looking Floki right there,” commented a third, referencing one of Musk’s dogs. “So cute,” wrote a fourth.

