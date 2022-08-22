Viral Video: Fearless woman feeds alligators with bare hands

The video shows a woman feeding an alligator with her bare hands.

Most people would think it would be a nightmare to be surrounded by dozens of alligators, but this woman does it all the time, and she does it so easily that it doesn’t look like a big deal. Animal rescuer “Zane Shapiro” posted the video on Instagram reels with the caption “Maddy does some feeding for the nuisance alligators!”

In the video, a woman named Maddy who works with reptiles can be seen feeding an alligator with her bare hands. At the same time, about 30 alligators are crowding around the woman, waiting for their turn to eat. Maddy is brave and skilled, since she always taps the alligator on the head after feeding it. The alligators don’t seem to be at all mean to the person who takes care of them.

Now, over 22,000 people have watched it and 650 people have liked it. People on the Internet were shocked by the video. They couldn’t believe that a woman wasn’t scared even though she was surrounded by dangerous animals like alligators. “They will indeed eat her one day,” one user said. The man who posted the video said, “Nope,” in response.

