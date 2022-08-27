Viral Video: Girl transforms into a butterfly

The story of how a 15-year-old girl made a big entrance at her party is going viral on social media.

A quinceanera is a party for a girl’s 15th birthday that marks her transition from a girl to a butterfly.

It has pre-Columbian roots in Mexico and Guatemala, and girls all over Hispanic America celebrate it.

The story of how a 15-year-old girl made a big entrance to her party is going viral on social media. Lorenzo and Lela, a photographer from Houston, US, who specialises in wedding and quince photography, posted the video on Instagram. Over 127 million people have watched the video, and 5.9 million people have liked it.

In the video, you can see a girl walk into her quinceaera wearing a beautiful purple dress with a lot of volume. She has her wings folded, but as soon as she walks in, she spins around and opens her colourful wings to become a butterfly. The girl’s hair was also full of pretty little butterflies. Netizens were so captivated by the video that they can’t stop playing it over and over again.

Watch the video here:

