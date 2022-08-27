Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Girl transforms into a butterfly

Viral Video: Girl transforms into a butterfly

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Girl transforms into a butterfly

Viral Video: Girl transforms into a butterfly

Advertisement
  • The story of how a 15-year-old girl made a big entrance at her party is going viral on social media.
  • A quinceanera is a party for a girl’s 15th birthday that marks her transition from a girl to a butterfly.
  • It has pre-Columbian roots in Mexico and Guatemala, and girls all over Hispanic America celebrate it.
Advertisement

If you’ve seen Selena Gomez’s Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, you might be familiar with the word “quinceanera.” If you haven’t seen that episode, a quinceanera is a party for a girl’s 15th birthday that marks her transition from a girl to a butterfly. It has pre-Columbian roots in Mexico and Guatemala, and girls all over Hispanic America celebrate it.

The story of how a 15-year-old girl made a big entrance to her party is going viral on social media. Lorenzo and Lela, a photographer from Houston, US, who specialises in wedding and quince photography, posted the video on Instagram. Over 127 million people have watched the video, and 5.9 million people have liked it.

In the video, you can see a girl walk into her quinceaera wearing a beautiful purple dress with a lot of volume. She has her wings folded, but as soon as she walks in, she spins around and opens her colourful wings to become a butterfly. The girl’s hair was also full of pretty little butterflies. Netizens were so captivated by the video that they can’t stop playing it over and over again.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dallas Quince photograher (@dallasquincephotographer)

Advertisement

Also Read

SpiceJet hostess dances to Chamma Chamma, wows netizens
SpiceJet hostess dances to Chamma Chamma, wows netizens

SpiceJet flight attendant dances to Chamma Chamma from the 1998 movie China...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story