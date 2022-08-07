Viral Video: Helicopter bhelpuri? Watch how this vendor does it

Screengrabs from a video shared by Trollgramofficial on Instagram

A meme page put up a video on Instagram of a vendor making and selling the ‘helicopter bhelpuri’.

The video has over 93,000 views and 3,300 likes.

Even his mixing sounded like helicopter blades spinning while preparing the savoury snack.

Advertisement

A vendor who sells what customers call “helicopter bhelpuri” has gone viral.

You may become confused when considering how helicopter bhel is manufactured. The name of the savoury snack was not derived from its components but from its preparation.

A meme page put up a video on Instagram of a vendor making and selling the helicopter bhelpuri.

The vendor in the film has a large vessel filled with bhelpuri components, including puffed rice, onion, coriander, puri, chutney, potatoes, and spices.

He tilts the vessel, grabs a large spoon, and begins spinning the bhel with all of his arm’s speed and strength.

After rotating the bhel like a helicopter, the vendor drops the concoction onto a customer’s plate. Even his mixing sounded like helicopter blades spinning.

Advertisement

The video has over 93,000 views and 3,300 likes.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Trollgramofficial ™ 1M (@trollgramofficial)

Advertisement

“Can see the sparks already,” the caption read. Netizens who considered the video to be humorous wrote comments beneath the post.

“With steel flavour,” joked one user. “Turbine lagake check karo,” commented another user.

A third user remarked, “Sounds like he’s starting a generator.”

Also Read Viral Video: Artist creates 3D painting optical illusion on tree trunk An artist has created an optical illusion by painting a woman standing...