Viral Video: Herdmates lift a baby elephant out of a ditch

  • The video shows a baby elephant trying to climb out of a ditch.
  • Other female elephants use their trunks to try to help the baby elephant
  • Internet users couldn’t stop talking about how sweet the video was.
Videos of elephants, especially baby elephants, can easily make someone feel better and make them smile. Today’s “oh-so-cute” video is a clip of a baby elephant being helped by its herd, which will make you say “aww” over and over again.

The IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. It shows a baby elephant trying to climb out of a low ditch. But the child seems to be having trouble with the task. At the same time, other female elephants were using their trunks to try to help the baby elephant.

“Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid get out.” To find out how sweet it is, you’ll have to watch the video.

Check out the video below:

The video has had more than 28,000 views and a lot of comments. Some Internet users couldn’t stop talking about how sweet the video was, while others wrote about how a herd of elephants always makes sure that no one is left behind.

As one user commented, “This is so adorable,” while another wrote, “This just made my day,” a third user stated, “The baby calf is so cute.”

See the more reactions below:

Earlier, a cute video that is going viral on social media shows a mother elephant teaching her baby elephant how to climb down a slope. The Twitter page “Buitengebieden,” which often posts funny and cute animal videos, shared the video. The video has been watched over 9.8 million times and liked by 362,000 people.

