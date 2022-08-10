Viral Video: Karate instructor allows adorable little girl to beat him

A video of a young karate champion wowed the Internet community.

The video has already gotten over 50,000 likes and about 1.4 million views.

Some commenters applauded the trainer for making the child so powerful.

Advertisement

Videos of children engaging in innocuous activities typically garner the most Internet popularity. Also this time, a video of a young karate champion wowed the Internet community.

The video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, and it has already gotten over 50,000 likes and about 1.4 million views.

The now-viral video depicts a young girl doing karate with her instructor while clothed in pink.

She executes every technique like a pro, and her instructor allows her to beat him. The brief clip is too adorable to pass up.

Watch the video here:

Internet users responded swiftly. While some commenters applauded the trainer for making the young child so powerful, others merely referred to the video as “cute.”

One user remarked, “What a powerful lesson for this little girl and what a fantastic teacher. I have to sign up for lessons.”

Another person commented, “Teacher gives the student the confidence to succeed later”, while a third stated, “I don’t see this as cute per se. What I see is a girl learning not to be afraid. To know that she is strong and powerful and should not doubt it for a minute, however great her opponent is. Very cool!”

Advertisement

Social media users enjoy watching videos of children engaging in mischief.

Also Read Cat playing a prank on a person, See what happened next A video of a cat playing a joke on a person was...