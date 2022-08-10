Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Karate instructor allows adorable little girl to beat him
Viral Video: Karate instructor allows adorable little girl to beat him

Viral Video: Karate instructor allows adorable little girl to beat him

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Karate instructor allows adorable little girl to beat him

Screengrab from a video shared by @fun4laugh on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A video of a young karate champion wowed the Internet community.
  • The video has already gotten over 50,000 likes and about 1.4 million views.
  • Some commenters applauded the trainer for making the child so powerful.
Advertisement

Videos of children engaging in innocuous activities typically garner the most Internet popularity. Also this time, a video of a young karate champion wowed the Internet community.

The video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, and it has already gotten over 50,000 likes and about 1.4 million views.

The now-viral video depicts a young girl doing karate with her instructor while clothed in pink.

She executes every technique like a pro, and her instructor allows her to beat him. The brief clip is too adorable to pass up.

Watch the video here:

Internet users responded swiftly. While some commenters applauded the trainer for making the young child so powerful, others merely referred to the video as “cute.”

One user remarked,  “What a powerful lesson for this little girl and what a fantastic teacher. I have to sign up for lessons.”

Another person commented,  “Teacher gives the student the confidence to succeed later”, while a third stated, “I don’t see this as cute per se. What I see is a girl learning not to be afraid. To know that she is strong and powerful and should not doubt it for a minute, however great her opponent is. Very cool!”

Advertisement

Social media users enjoy watching videos of children engaging in mischief.

Also Read

Cat playing a prank on a person, See what happened next
Cat playing a prank on a person, See what happened next

A video of a cat playing a joke on a person was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Woman wins hearts by asking a man out on Spotify song
Woman wins hearts by asking a man out on Spotify song
Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, So cute, says Internet
Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, So cute, says Internet
Spot The Difference: Find 6 differences in the two pictures within 11 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 6 differences in the two pictures within 11 seconds
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to find praying mantis in 6 sec!
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to find praying mantis in 6 sec!
This magnificent artwork is a tribute to a mother's love
This magnificent artwork is a tribute to a mother's love
Read viral: Kid prepared meal for his mother during Covid-19
Read viral: Kid prepared meal for his mother during Covid-19
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story