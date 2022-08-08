Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake
Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

Screengrab from a video shared by @ErikSolheim on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A video of a woman playing the Kazakh string instrument dombra in front of a pink-coloured lake has gone viral.
  • The video was posted on Twitter by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim.
  • The video has been viewed over 2 million times so far.
    Advertisement

A now-viral video of a woman playing a musical instrument in a lovely setting, against the backdrop of a pink-coloured lake in Kazakhstan, surprised the internet.

The one-minute video was released on Twitter by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim and has been viewed more than 2 million times as of this writing.

As seen in the video, the 23-year-old musician was wearing an embroidered top and a powder-blue tulle-tiered skirt.

A saukele, a headpiece customarily worn by Kazakh brides, topped off her ensemble.

Advertisement

On the Kazakh string instrument dombra, the woman was seen playing beautiful melodies in front of Lake Kobeitiz.

Lake Kobeituz, which is located in the Ereymentau district of the Akmola region, turns pink every few years. This is considered to be due to the presence of Dunaliella salina algae.

“A 23-year-old musician is playing in Lake Kobeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. Fashion, nature, vibesbeautiful,” Erik Solheim’s post caption reads.

Watch the video here:

As the video became viral, Internet users expressed their ideas and opinions in the post’s comments section. Additionally, the little clip received numerous likes and retweets.

View the comments here:

Advertisement

Also Read

People stop car for selfie with elephant herd. What happens next
People stop car for selfie with elephant herd. What happens next

A video of several people attempting to take selfies with a herd...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story