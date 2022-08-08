Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

Screengrab from a video shared by @ErikSolheim on Twitter

A video of a woman playing the Kazakh string instrument dombra in front of a pink-coloured lake has gone viral.

The video was posted on Twitter by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim.

As seen in the video, the 23-year-old musician was wearing an embroidered top and a powder-blue tulle-tiered skirt.

A saukele, a headpiece customarily worn by Kazakh brides, topped off her ensemble.

On the Kazakh string instrument dombra, the woman was seen playing beautiful melodies in front of Lake Kobeitiz.

Lake Kobeituz, which is located in the Ereymentau district of the Akmola region, turns pink every few years. This is considered to be due to the presence of Dunaliella salina algae.

“A 23-year-old musician is playing in Lake Kobeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. Fashion, nature, vibes…beautiful,” Erik Solheim’s post caption reads.

Watch the video here:

A 23-year-old musician, is playing in Lake Köbeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 that turns pink every several years.

Fashion, nature, vibes … beautiful. 👏🌸 Advertisement pic.twitter.com/FkqUrgew6P — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 6, 2022

As the video became viral, Internet users expressed their ideas and opinions in the post’s comments section. Additionally, the little clip received numerous likes and retweets.

View the comments here:

Advertisement Sir! Playing music 🎶 is an Creative Act! And And And in Creativity, Life Change! Beauty being Creative ✋! 🙌 — Subhash (@Subhash54150981) August 6, 2022

World is so full of beautiful miracles. 💗🌹 #ConsciousPlanet — Anjaaaaaaaaani (@anjaaaaaaani) August 6, 2022

Great — Surjeet Singh (@Surjeet15807299) August 7, 2022

