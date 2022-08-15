Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Little girl paints her nails, but she’s not very good
Viral Video: Little girl paints her nails, but she’s not very good

Viral Video: Little girl paints her nails, but she’s not very good

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Little girl paints her nails, but she’s not very good

Screengrab from a video shared by Kukasingh on Twitter

Advertisement
  • It shows a little girl painting her nails after her teacher complimented another girl.
  • This video was posted on August 2 and already has more than 15,000 likes.
  • Kuka Singh’s Instagram account has over 1.3 million followers.
Advertisement

Every fashionista starts out small, learning how to do the things they love. This video, which has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral steadily, shows a little girl in a similar situation.

The video starts with a cute scene of a little girl coming home from school and telling her mom about her day.

She then tells her mom about a girl in her class who came to school with mehndi on her hands.

This girl says that she thought of painting her nails after the teacher complimented the other girl.

At the beginning of the video, there is some text that helps viewers understand what is going on. “Point of view: Someone is crazy about nail polish,” it says.

The video has been posted on Kuka Singh’s Instagram page.

Advertisement

Over 1.3 million people follow her account and look forward to seeing videos and pictures of what she does every day.

Watch the video here:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kukasingh (@cute_kukasingh)

Advertisement

This video was posted on August 2, and it already has more than 15,000 likes.

“My daughter also loves nail paint,” says an Instagram user.

“Haye Kuka, you’re so cute baby,” says someone else.

“Adorable cutie pie,” said a third.

Also Read

Viral Video: Elephants save baby from drowning pool
Viral Video: Elephants save baby from drowning pool

Twitter user Gabriele Corno posted a video of elephants trying to save...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story