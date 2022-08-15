Viral Video: Little girl paints her nails, but she’s not very good

Screengrab from a video shared by Kukasingh on Twitter

It shows a little girl painting her nails after her teacher complimented another girl.

This video was posted on August 2 and already has more than 15,000 likes.

Kuka Singh’s Instagram account has over 1.3 million followers.

Every fashionista starts out small, learning how to do the things they love. This video, which has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral steadily, shows a little girl in a similar situation.

The video starts with a cute scene of a little girl coming home from school and telling her mom about her day.

She then tells her mom about a girl in her class who came to school with mehndi on her hands.

This girl says that she thought of painting her nails after the teacher complimented the other girl.

At the beginning of the video, there is some text that helps viewers understand what is going on. “Point of view: Someone is crazy about nail polish,” it says.

The video has been posted on Kuka Singh’s Instagram page.

Over 1.3 million people follow her account and look forward to seeing videos and pictures of what she does every day.

Watch the video here:

“My daughter also loves nail paint,” says an Instagram user.

“Haye Kuka, you’re so cute baby,” says someone else.

“Adorable cutie pie,” said a third.

