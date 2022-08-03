Viral Video: Man breaks down, monkey comforts him

Minnesota woman sets World Record for longest ever fingernails
A man on the verge of tears was comforted by a monkey in a video that has gone viral online. No, we are not kidding. If you do not trust us, you should watch the video.
On Twitter, the now-viral video was posted. The clip begins with a man seated next to a monkey wearing a shirt and shorts.
The man appeared tense and depressed, and he nearly broke down. Clearly sensing it, the monkey pushed the man to lie on his lap.
The man complied and sat on the lap of the monkey. Surprisingly, the chimpanzee rubbed the man on the back and appeared to be soothing and calming him.
Watch the video here:
452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g
— 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022
After being posted online, the video received over 3 million views. After viewing the video, netizens were just delighted. Some users even desire to possess the same monkey.
A user wrote, “In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey.”
Another user remarked, ‘What I need.’
View the comments here:
— sweet babe (@sweetbabeb) July 31, 2022
☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/fNhMX9qznd
— Melike Topçu (@keremir) July 31, 2022
I need… https://t.co/0MJRDgWRoaAdvertisement
— Bilal Akdoğan (@Bakdogan_) July 31, 2022
Best friend! 🤗🤗 https://t.co/3FjEqJaPjh
— CS NOTICIAS / COAHUILA (@CsNoticias_Coah) August 2, 2022
