Viral Video: Man breaks down, monkey comforts him

A man on the verge of tears was comforted by a monkey in a video that has gone viral online. No, we are not kidding. If you do not trust us, you should watch the video.

On Twitter, the now-viral video was posted. The clip begins with a man seated next to a monkey wearing a shirt and shorts.

The man appeared tense and depressed, and he nearly broke down. Clearly sensing it, the monkey pushed the man to lie on his lap.

The man complied and sat on the lap of the monkey. Surprisingly, the chimpanzee rubbed the man on the back and appeared to be soothing and calming him.

Watch the video here:

452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g — 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022

A user wrote, “In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey.”

Another user remarked, ‘What I need.’

View the comments here:

