Viral Video: Man collecting water in hands to feed a street dog

A video of a man feeding a thirsty dog has gone viral on social media.

The man didn’t have a bowl, so he used his hands to get water and feed the animal.

The video was shared with the caption, “Animal lovers are a special breed of humans”.

On social media, a video of a man has gone viral for all the right reasons. In the video, he is seen giving water to a street dog that is thirsty. He didn't have a bowl with him at the time, so he used his hands to get water and feed the animal.

In the video that is going viral, you can see a man getting water from a public tap and feeding a street dog. The animal seems to be very thirsty because it drinks the water very quickly. When the man stops feeding the dog, the dog again nudges him as if it is still thirsty and wants more water.

The video was shared with the caption, “Animal lovers are a special breed of humans, generous of spirit, full of empathy, perhaps a little prone to sentimentality, and with hearts as big as a cloudless sky’ – John Grogan.”

pic.twitter.com/3EtoNSBFP4 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 4, 2022

This video is very popular on the Internet. There is a lot of heart and love-struck emoji in the comments section. “It’s always truly special when people help animals, even if it’s just helping them drink,” one user wrote.

It's always truly special when people help animals, even if it's just helping them drink. — Catherine (Heathentertainment) (@Heathentertain) August 4, 2022

