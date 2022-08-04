Viral Video: Man falls into pond while fleeing charging cattle

Screengrab from a video shared by ViralHog on Instagram

A man fell into a pond-like body of water after being chased by cattle in a meadow.

The man slipped and fell into a pond.

The video has been viewed approximately 40,000 times on Instagram.

A video circulating on the internet depicts a man suffering a severe fall after being chased by cattle in a meadow.

ViralHog uploaded the brief video on Instagram, where it has been viewed approximately 40,000 times.

A man wearing a t-shirt and shorts was observed strolling through the meadow while cattle grazed there.

Suddenly, the animals began to pursue him as he fled the area in an attempt to escape.

The man slipped and fell into a pond-like body of water, which was pretty comical. However, he was able to stand and leave, and everything worked out in the end.

The caption of the post reads, “His body wanted to move faster than his feet would let him.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

In the midst of this, though, a puppy suddenly arrived, ran across the pond’s steps, and then vanished.

In fact, social media users were somewhat perplexed by the tale of this odd dog and inquired about it in the comments area. Several users also confused the dog with a bunny.

