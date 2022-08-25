Viral Video: Monitor lizards wrestle on the road 

Two monitor lizards can be seen fighting in the middle of a Thai road.

The reptiles’ fight stopped traffic for almost 30 minutes before they went somewhere else to settle it.

Video has been seen by more than 8 million times on Facebook, YouTube and other social media.

Advertisement

Have you ever seen two monitor lizards fighting in the middle of the road? If you haven’t already, you should watch this Thai video that has gotten a lot of attention on social media. It shows the fights between the reptiles over territory.

At first glance, it looks like they are holding hands or hugging. But these monitor lizards are fighting over where they live. Now This News shared the video, which has been seen by more than 8 million people.

Two monitor lizards can be seen fighting in the middle of the road in the now-famous video. The reptiles’ fight stopped traffic on the road for almost 30 minutes before they went somewhere else to settle it. “I had to change to stay away from them. “I had to adjust to avoid them. I thought they were boyfriends and girlfriends at first but then someone told they were actually fighting,” a driver named Kot Thanatpan told the media source, citing a report from Now This News.

See the video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews) Advertisement

Someone said in the comments that it is a common sight in Thailand “I knew it was Thailand before I read the description. I see them all the time when I was living there,” the person wrote.

See below for more comments:

See below for comments:

Advertisement

Also Read Women were captured in the act of smuggling a large number of snakes, turtles, and lizards onboard an aeroplane After being caught trying to sneak more than 100 live animals onto...