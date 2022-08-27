Advertisement
  Viral video: Monkey scared when man reveals his crazy hairstyle
  Instagram user "animals.hilarious" posted the funny video.
  The clip has gone viral, with more than a million views and more than 65,000 likes.
  In the video, a well-dressed monkey and a man in a beanie sit on a couch together.
Monkeys are one of the smartest animals on the planet, and they have learned to live well with people. But there are some things, like technology and fashion, that monkeys don’t understand. Even though this monkey is pretty stylish, he didn’t expect to see such a “shocking” hairstyle under a hat worn by a man who looked normal.

The Instagram user “animals.hilarious” posted the funny video. Someone named “Yuriatomoki” posted it on TikTok the first time. The clip has now gone viral, with more than a million views and more than 65,000 likes. In the video, a well-dressed monkey and a man in a beanie can be seen sitting on a couch together. The monkey is making the man feel better by patting him on the back.

The man takes off his beanie all of a sudden, and the monkey turns around to see that he was hiding a big, spikey hairstyle under the hat as if he had gotten an electric shock. The monkey was so scared by this sudden revelation that he fell backwards and hit the metal wall. The chimpanzee then looks away, trying to get over the mini heart attack the man just gave him. Why would anyone do that to a monkey as nice as that?

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Animals Memes (@animals.hilarious)

People on the Internet were laughing so hard after watching the funny video that they said they can’t stop watching it over and over again. One user said, “Emotional damage.”  “I watched this like 700 times,” wrote someone else.  “Can’t stop laughing this is too funny,” wrote a third person.

