The NYPD responded to a complaint near Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan.

Ryder has Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a possum-droppings-caused neurological condition.

Animal protection groups criticised carriage horses after the event.

NBC News posted a YouTube video of the incident. In the clip, the driver pulls Ryder by the ropes and yells “get up.” Ryder tried to stand but couldn’t. “He started whipping and saying ‘Get up, get up. Like bro, don’t whip your horse, he obviously needs some water, he looked dehydrated,” Kevin Gonzalez reported.

“Upon arrival, patrol officers observed a carriage horse lying in the middle of the roadway in distress,” the NYPD claimed. Officers cooled the horse with water. As per the media stated that the horse was in good condition Wednesday night after receiving veterinarian care.

“The NYPD takes the health and well-being of our four-legged friends in New York City very seriously, and are glad that our trained equestrian officers were able to assist,”

Initial reports suggested the horse collapsed due to the heatwave and weariness. Christina Hansen, a Transport Workers Union spokesman, informed NBC New York that Ryder received a preliminary diagnosis and blood test. Ryder has Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a possum-droppings-caused neurological condition.

“The neurological effects of the EPM caused the horse to stumble and fall as the carriage driver was trying to change lanes and turn here on 45th Street on the way home,” Hansen said. “And once he was down, he had difficulty getting up again from the neurological symptoms of EPM.”

“They were hosing the horse down as a precaution, but they checked all of his vitals. He had a good temperature, good color in his gums and everything like that,” said.

“Ryder has been resting comfortably and in addition to eating his hay all day, as he usually does, he is all full of carrots offered by the press, and after his many interviews, is ready for a nap,” Christina told People.

