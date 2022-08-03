Viral video of a young boy singing ‘Kacha Badam’

West Bengal peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar’s song continues to lead social media trending reels.

The updated song has received more than 138 million YouTube views so far.

Bhuban Badyakar, the West Bengal peanut vendor who sang the viral Kacha Badam song, has been winning hearts as his song continues to dominate social media trending reels.

Numerous fans and music enthusiasts from around the globe have been grooving to the remix. The updated song has received over 138 million YouTube views.

Now, a young boy has been spotted singing “Kacha Badam,” and it goes without saying that his rendition is making the Internet groove.

Take a look:

Previously, Bhuban became an overnight hit after the YouTube channel Ektara uploaded a clip of him singing Kacha Badam. Later, the video became popular and was picked up by the artist and singer Nazmu Reachat.

