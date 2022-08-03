Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral video of a young boy singing ‘Kacha Badam’

Viral video of a young boy singing ‘Kacha Badam’

Articles
Advertisement
Viral video of a young boy singing ‘Kacha Badam’

Screengrabs from a video shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan on Instagram

Advertisement
  • West Bengal peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar’s song continues to lead social media trending reels.
  • The updated song has received more than 138 million YouTube views so far.

Bhuban Badyakar, the West Bengal peanut vendor who sang the viral Kacha Badam song, has been winning hearts as his song continues to dominate social media trending reels.

Advertisement

Numerous fans and music enthusiasts from around the globe have been grooving to the remix. The updated song has received over 138 million YouTube views.

Also Read

Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack
Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack

Infant Mudasumbwa tries to sneak his older brother Urungano's snack while he's...

Now, a young boy has been spotted singing “Kacha Badam,” and it goes without saying that his rendition is making the Internet groove.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

Previously, Bhuban became an overnight hit after the YouTube channel Ektara uploaded a clip of him singing Kacha Badam. Later, the video became popular and was picked up by the artist and singer Nazmu Reachat.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story