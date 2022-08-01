Viral video of cat swinging in a hammock inspires

Screengrab from a video shared by Cats of Instagram on Instagram

When it comes to pets, especially cats, they know how to relax and do nothing all day long. A recent Instagram video shows a cat relaxing on a hammock in the most relaxed and alluring manner possible.

And many Internet users have been influenced in the right way by this animal.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram profile with the username @am cats before being reshared by Cats of Instagram.

Currently, the page has over 13,000 followers, and the number is constantly increasing.

Also Read Watch: Idaho man throw catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record Idaho man David Rush and Chris Knight broke the record for most...

Advertisement

This cat video has a fair possibility of making the day of every cat lover.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

Advertisement

In addition, it may inspire you to take some much-needed rest and relaxation time, which you may have put off for some time.

Since being posted to Instagram a day ago, the video has received over 65,000 likes.

On Instagram, a user commented, “Not a care in the world. ” “Now this is the life!” chimes in another member. A third response acknowledges, “I want to be this cat.”

Also Read Watch: Justin Bieber shares video of Indian man playing jagrata drums A video of an Indian man playing the drums at Jagrata has...