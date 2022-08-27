A video of a huge slide at an American amusement park has gone viral and shocked people on the internet.

The big bumpy slide is in Michigan’s Belle Isle Park, and it was only open for four hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments.

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

Fun parks are a great place to let loose and have a lot of fun. There’s no doubt that some rides are scary. But the rush you get from trying them out is hard to beat. But a video of a huge slide at an American amusement park has gone viral and shocked people on the internet. Well, netizens said that the big bumpy slide looked painful, so you should check it out.

The big, bumpy slide is in Michigan’s Belle Isle Park. In the video that @artcombatpod posted on Twitter, you can see people almost flying down the slide. They also wore sacks, and the internet says that the strange ride looked dangerous and painful.

The post’s caption says that the slide was only open for four hours and was then closed so that changes could be made.

Read the caption of the post, The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing.”

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022

Over 11 million people have watched the video. People on the Internet also had a lot to say about the clip, and the comments section was full.

Here are the comments:

Lol, thats an injury waiting to happen. Honestly suprized it stayed open that long. 😀 — Kris Phillips (@KrisPhillips81) August 19, 2022

They should have an ambulance waiting so you can bounce right in Advertisement — Tony Lonneman (@Tloredsfan) August 20, 2022

How does one make adjustments?? To this monstrosity — MonkeyNutz (@DanielHinman7) August 20, 2022

The best thing I saw on the internets today, thanks! — David Palmer (@DavidPalmer76) August 20, 2022

They let people do that for 4 HOURS?! Advertisement — Mike Taylor (@TaylorM5) August 20, 2022

