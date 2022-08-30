Viral video of Schoolgirls Catfight, Beat, and Pull Hair

The video shows three girls pulling each other’s hair and hitting each other with their hands.

With 85,900 views and more than 300 retweets, the video has gone viral.

Some find it very funny, others want to know why these girls are fighting so badly.

Videos that are funny, weird, or both go viral on the internet every day, catching the attention of users. One of these videos is of a crazy fight that broke out between three schoolgirls in Kanpur.

This video has been shared a lot on social media. In the video, three girls in school uniforms are seen pulling each other’s hair and not letting go. They charge each other with anger and hit each other with their hands. At the same time, other girls can be heard telling them to stop fighting, and some can be seen trying to stop it.

The video was shared by journalist Amit Singh, who wrote, “This video of these girls of a reputed private school in Kanpur is becoming very viral. These high school students clashed with each other during school hours.”

Watch the video below:

As one user wrote, “Full marks for Extra Co Curriculm Activities.” as a joke. Another person said, “Last week in my school too. Is se bhi jyada dangerous fight hua tha. Chudaane ke chakkar me mere haath me chote bruises h abhi tak.”

