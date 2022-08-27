Viral video of SRK dancing with a disabled fan resurfaces

A video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing with a disabled fan is going viral.

The video is from 2017 when he visited the set of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

In the video, he dances with a woman who uses a wheelchair and has special needs.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and aura are so strong that no one can avoid them. People love SRK, and his mere presence is enough to make the screen shine. Not only that, but King Khan is also known for being friendly, humble, and kind.

Now, an old video of King Khan dancing with a disabled fan on a TV show is going viral all over again. The video is from 2017 when the actor came to promote his movie on the set of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. In the video, he gets off the panel of judges and joins the crowd. There, he dances to the classic Chhaiya Chhaiya song with a woman who uses a wheelchair and has special needs.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

The video is making everyone happy and going crazy on the internet. As one person wrote, “This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was!”

Said another user, “He is down to earth. Maybe that’s why he’s the first World famous star in the world,” A third person wrote, “Real charm is not what you turn on and off depending on the place, occasion and the person. Charm is the ability to make a person, every person, feel wonderful irrespective of the place, occasion and identity. @iamsrk has it in huge dollops. That’s his not-so-secret secret.”

See more reactions below:

Most grounded Superstar of Indian Cinema ❤️🥺 Advertisement That's why he deserves all the love unlike all that Loosukoos there in North ❤️ https://t.co/cs1JOGsWkC — Beelzebub 💥 (@BiggBoss6Tamil) August 26, 2022

This clip makes me so emotional every time😭😭

The way he lowers himself on his knees, all the time watching the girl and dancing in line with her, hugging her tightly… so considerate, heartfelt and respectful human being🥰🥰❤️❤️#SRK#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/HWvvzxnlbW — MinnaL 🇫🇮 (@LauriMinna) August 25, 2022

Advertisement

One of the many reasons to love #SRK. This video always gives me goosebumps. A simple act of dancing with his fan off stage to bring a smile on her and our faces. Humility and kindness. ❤️ https://t.co/VOLzLoe7y7 — Thalassophile (@Thalassophile47) August 25, 2022

Advertisement Real charm is not what you turn on and off depending on the place, occasion and the person. Charm is the ability to make a person, every person, feel wonderful irrespective of the place, occasion and identity. @iamsrk has it in huge dollops. That’s his not-so-secret secret https://t.co/ad8s6y6gaa — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) August 26, 2022

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CJPVYO6nkH Advertisement — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) August 25, 2022

Also Read SRK fans would adore this man singing Kal Ho Na Ho in UK Vish posted a video of him singing Sonu Nigam's Kal Ho Na...