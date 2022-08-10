Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Patient cries while therapy horse comforts him

Viral Video: Patient cries while therapy horse comforts him

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Patient cries while therapy horse comforts him

Screengrabs from a video shared by @GoodNewsCorres1 on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A video of a horse consoling a sufferer has gone viral.
  • During the process, he broke down, on social media.
  • The video has been viewed 8 million times.
Advertisement

A video of a therapy horse consoling a patient has gone viral on social media. The footage was uploaded on the Twitter account of GoodnewsCorrespondent.

The footage shows a guy sobbing while his horse puts its head on his chest. The video has more than 8 million views.

The horse comforts the sufferer by placing its head on his chest. The patient wept while the horse attempted to comfort him.

This is such a touching video, and if it doesn’t move you to tears, nothing will.

“The patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on the patient’s chest. The equine therapy centre in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

This video touched many people. Some commented on how their pets or other animals helped them overcome a loss or traumatic experience. My cat (ex stray) knew I had cancer before I was diagnosed.. He started cuddling me and being really affectionate after 9 years of only sitting next to me. Animals are wonderful,” one user said.

Advertisement

See below for more comments:

Also Read

Texas Duke football player opera singing is viral video
Texas Duke football player opera singing is viral video

An opera performance was given by a football player from Duke University....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story