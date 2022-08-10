Viral Video: Patient cries while therapy horse comforts him

A video of a horse consoling a sufferer has gone viral.

A video of a therapy horse consoling a patient has gone viral on social media. The footage was uploaded on the Twitter account of GoodnewsCorrespondent.

The footage shows a guy sobbing while his horse puts its head on his chest. The video has more than 8 million views.

The horse comforts the sufferer by placing its head on his chest. The patient wept while the horse attempted to comfort him.

This is such a touching video, and if it doesn’t move you to tears, nothing will.

“The patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on the patient’s chest. The equine therapy centre in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on patient's chest. The equinine therapy center in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients. pic.twitter.com/ivDa6pWA6e — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 9, 2022

This video touched many people. Some commented on how their pets or other animals helped them overcome a loss or traumatic experience. “My cat (ex stray) knew I had cancer before I was diagnosed.. He started cuddling me and being really affectionate after 9 years of only sitting next to me. Animals are wonderful,” one user said.

See below for more comments:

My cat (ex stray) knew I had cancer before I was dagnosed.. He started cuddling in to me and being really affectionate after 9 years of only sitting next to me. Animals are wonderful. — Linda Hall (@LindaHa54746004) August 10, 2022

Animals are intuitive and know more than we give them credit for. This brings tears to my eyes. What a touching moment. ❤️🙏 — Connie Wells (@corozon4u_cora) August 9, 2022

