Viral Video: Pet parent shows how it looks to have a cat

Chip the cat’s Instagram video has been shared more than 4.8 million times.

The video shows what a pet parent’s life is like with a cat.

People share the video with a funny caption such as, “What is YOUR life like with cats?”.

How does it feel to own a cat? Whether you’re asking this question or not, this Instagram video will show what pet parent life is like and how they interact with their cute cat. This video may make you laugh and say “aww” because it shows “expectation vs. reality.”

The video is posted on Chip the cat’s Instagram page. People share the video with a funny caption. “The truth about having cats. It asks, “Reality of owning cats. What is YOUR life like with cats??” At the beginning of the video, a person pets the cat. The scene then changes quickly to show different things the cat does.

Check out the video:

About five days ago, the video was posted online. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 4.8 million times, and that number keeps going up. The share has also gotten almost 25,000 likes, and that number keeps going up. People wrote about how they felt in the comments section of the post. Some of them used “LOL” emoticons to show how they felt.

As one Instagram user said, “This is where the fun begins,” while another stated, “My cat is like that. He’s pretty lazy, he just lies around and sleeps often asking for attention by staring at you,” said someone else, “It’s funny …. Because it’s true,” said a fourth person, “I see no downside.”

