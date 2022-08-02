Advertisement
  Viral Video: Pet parents share golden retrievers playstyles
Viral Video: Pet parents share golden retrievers playstyles

Viral Video: Pet parents share golden retrievers playstyles

Articles
Viral Video: Pet parents share golden retrievers playstyles

Screengrabs from a video shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living on Instagram

  • A video of two golden retrievers demonstrating their diverse playing styles has gone viral.
  • The video was originally uploaded on Instagram and has received over 6,200,000 views in less than a month.
  • It details the many playing tactics the two dogs, Xena and Finn, use.
A video of two golden retrievers demonstrating their diverse playing styles has become a source of joy for many.

The clip depicting the adorable dogs may also quickly improve your attitude because it is so amusing.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page dedicated to Xena and Finn, two golden retriever siblings.

According to their bios, Xena is the “sassy Queen of the house”, while Finn is her “annoying little brother.” In addition, it specifies that they are BFFs.

The video was also uploaded on Instagram, where it has subsequently gained widespread attention. “Always keeping it interesting. Do any of these moves look familiar in your household?” says the caption alongside the video.

Look: ‘Monster’ fish caught by American fishermen stuns internet
Look: ‘Monster’ fish caught by American fishermen stuns internet

Tiger muskies are a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge....

The video begins with two dogs frolicking in a vast yard. The footage then details the many playing tactics the two dogs frequently use.

Watch the video here:

 

A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

The video has received over 6,200,000 views, and the figure continues to rise.

Additionally, the post has received over 36,000 likes and counting. The beautiful video has also prompted various responses from viewers.

“We love it,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Ok I’m VERY jealous of that big yard,” said another.

Love the over the back maneuver,”  remarked a third.

Watch: 110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service
Watch: 110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service

The tortoise was hit by a train but had only minor injuries,...

