Viral video shows abandoned shop collapse after flash floods

A scary video of an abandoned shop in Himachal Pradesh completely falling down because of flash floods has shocked people around the world. When the clip was posted on Twitter, it went viral, and now thousands of people have watched it and given their thoughts.

As per media the event happened in the Anni block of Kullu, which is in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. “A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority),” the caption says.

In the dramatic video, a big piece of the road next to a fast-moving stream falls apart. The building of the closed shop also fails miserably in the water.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. Advertisement (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/pQcXJn55g6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

The video has over 20,000 views and a lot of comments. When people saw what was going on, they were shocked. Many people said that it was nature’s way of getting back at humans for how they treat the environment. Others just prayed for the people who were stuck because of the floods.

Don't play with nature …when nature plays it's end of every thing ..and nature has started playing now …end is very near day by day — Sunil Malhotra (@SunilMa64458552) August 11, 2022

Heavy rains on Thursday in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, caused a part of the flyover connecting the four-lane tunnel on Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 to fall down. So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting hurt in the incident.

