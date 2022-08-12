Advertisement
Viral video shows abandoned shop collapse after flash floods

Articles
  • An abandoned shop in Himachal Pradesh completely falls down because of flash floods.
  • The video has over 20,000 views and a lot of comments.
  • People say that it was nature’s way of getting back at humans for how they treat the environment.
A scary video of an abandoned shop in Himachal Pradesh completely falling down because of flash floods has shocked people around the world. When the clip was posted on Twitter, it went viral, and now thousands of people have watched it and given their thoughts.

As per media the event happened in the Anni block of Kullu, which is in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.  “A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority),” the caption says.

In the dramatic video, a big piece of the road next to a fast-moving stream falls apart. The building of the closed shop also fails miserably in the water.

Take a look:

The video has over 20,000 views and a lot of comments. When people saw what was going on, they were shocked. Many people said that it was nature’s way of getting back at humans for how they treat the environment. Others just prayed for the people who were stuck because of the floods.

Heavy rains on Thursday in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, caused a part of the flyover connecting the four-lane tunnel on Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 to fall down. So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting hurt in the incident.

