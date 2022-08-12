Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral video shows cat saves toddler from falling down stairs

Articles
Screengrabs from a video shared by @wowinteresting8 on Twitter

  • CCTV footage shows a cat saving a toddler from falling down the stairs.
  • The video has been watched more than 3 million times on Twitter.
  • Netizens were blown away by the cat’s quick actions and praised its brave way of saving the child in the comments.
Unconditional love binds pets and babies. Children’s innocence and dogs’ love are pure. Why are we suddenly talking about this? So, in an old video that has been posted online again, a cat saves a toddler from falling down the stairs.

The video has been watched more than 3 million times, and it’s just too good to miss.

A Twitter page called “How Things Work” spread the now-popular video. The CCTV footage shows a toddler playing in a room while a cat chills out on a couch.

The baby then began to crawl and stopped in one place. But it started crawling toward the stairs right away.

Luckily for the kid, the cat saw what was happening and jumped quickly forward to stop him from falling.

The post’s caption says, “Hero cat rushes to save toddler from falling down stairs.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens were blown away by the cat’s quick actions and praised its brave way of saving the child in the comments.

A user wrote, “This cat is a real baby sitter, he never took his eyes off the  baby.”

“This video has a separate  FAN BASE,” said someone else.

