Viral video shows man protect dog from bear assault

A video that quickly went viral on social media shows a man protecting his family’s dog from a bear that was in their backyard. Viral Hog put the video on their Instagram page and told their audience about it. As soon as the mother sees the bear attack their dog, things quickly get out of control. But the man’s ability to think quickly and act quickly at the right time saved the day. More than 100,000 people have seen the movie.

In the video that has now gone viral, a woman can be seen watching as a bear breaks into their property and then chases after their family dog. She was scared and ran as fast as she could into the house. The man’s father comes out of the house and starts to scare the bear away right away. Unbelievable as it may seem, the dangerous animal does run away, saving the dog’s life.

People on the Internet praised the parent for being brave and scaring away the animal to protect their puppy. In a comment, someone called him “Dad of the Year.”

Earlier, a young brown bear was found disoriented and drunk after swallowing a large quantity of hallucinogenic honey, according to Turkish officials.

The bear was found lost in Duzce Province on Thursday, according to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Wildlife officials were able to catch it.

Veterinarians checked on the bear and found that it was drunk because it had eaten a lot of honey made from the nectar of a native species of rhododendron.

The honey is called “mad honey” because it contains grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin that makes mammals hallucinate when they eat it.

