Viral Video: Woman doing aerobics moves on lamp

With more than 890,000 views, the video of women doing aerobics moves has gone viral and gotten a lot of attention.

Some people worried that the iron rods were not strong enough to hold up the stunt.

There are a lot of videos on the internet where people show off their skills. Some of the videos are fun to watch, but many of them make people worry about their safety. A new “what were they thinking?” video shows a woman doing some dangerous aerobic moves on a street lamp post.

Next Level Skills posted the video on Twitter. In it, a woman in a black dress and high heels walks up to a lamp post. As the video goes on, she takes her shoes off and easily climbs the lamp post. Then she does aerobics moves on an iron rod that is sticking out of the post. People liked how flexible and strong the woman was at her core, but they were worried about how safe the stunt was.

Take a look:

Amazing Skills and Strength! pic.twitter.com/AG9w7y1EQA — Next Level Skills (@SkillsLevel) August 20, 2022

With more than 890,000 views, the video has gone viral and gotten a lot of attention. People on the Internet were very upset about the video. Many people said that the iron rods were not strong enough to hold up the stunt and that it could have ended badly and hurt someone. Others just wrote that this trend of doing dangerous stunts has led to many accidents that could have killed people.

But some people said that the woman’s core strength was something to be proud of.

Check out the reaction below:

You go girl!!🤩 Advertisement — Kyla (@Kykykash11) August 20, 2022

I wonder if she does pole dancing. That takes serious core strength, & she was graceful. (Watch some competitions sometime on youtube before you mock, it's interesting.) — diana (@realpestilence) August 21, 2022

I keep worrying that the bar is going to snap. Really, I don't think they're made for that. — Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) August 21, 2022

I was just watching this thinking "oh god, please don't fall!!" Advertisement — Drew Fox 📚✏️💚🦊🍁🦫🇨🇦 (@Foxphorescence) August 21, 2022

Please don't try this at home or even at public places, the streetlights are in public place and are public property, the risks involved are much higher it can cost you your life / fatal accident and many cause fatal injuries / if caught by the law it's bad for your carrier — INDRA (@BJPk7INDRAJIT) August 21, 2022

On the other hand, a physical education instructor from Naypyidaw, accidentally caught a convoy of military vehicles while recording her aerobic dance routine. The woman dressed in a black and green outfit kept on dancing to the song and black SUVs can be seen driving up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her.

The video clip has gone massively viral and has already been viewed million times. Although there were suggestions that the video had somehow been doctored and the woman was dancing in front of a green screen.

