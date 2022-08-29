Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani
Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Advertisement
  • Pushpa – The Rise is generating waves on the internet.
  • People have been creating dancing videos based on the movie’s songs and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s lines.
  • A group of women dressed in saris performed a belly dance routine for guests at a wedding.
Advertisement

The Telugu movie Pushpa – The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is still generating waves on the internet even though it has been out for several months. People in desi countries have been creating dancing videos based on the movie’s upbeat songs and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s lines on Oo Antava in order to show their enthusiasm for the film, which has fully taken over social media.

At a recent wedding celebration, a group of women dressed in saris were spotted doing a belly dance routine for the guests. The three ladies lit up the stage with seductive dancing movements while performing to the tune “Oo Antava,” which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The woman in the middle wore an orange saree, but the other two women wore orange sarees of a different colour.

Following the Oo Antava, the ladies danced to another song that is also highly popular at the moment. This song was Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. During the well-coordinated wedding dance performance, the audience was constantly hooting and cheering for the women participating in the dance. The three members of the group could be seen performing the exact same dance moves that are employed in the songs.

Take a look at the video:

Also Read

Pet company gives $150 for puppy tattoos 
Pet company gives $150 for puppy tattoos 

BARK is the company behind the popular subscription service BarkBox for pet...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
Viral Video: Funny dog's head massage reaction
Viral Video: Funny dog's head massage reaction
watch:
watch:"Human Spider" Alain Robert Climbs World's Tallest Buildings
Watch viral: Elephant breaks electric barrier, crosses road, and retreats into woods
Watch viral: Elephant breaks electric barrier, crosses road, and retreats into woods
Read: Mr. Wadlow written his name as
Read: Mr. Wadlow written his name as "World tallest man"
Watch viral: Video of kid lifting rooster will make you smile
Watch viral: Video of kid lifting rooster will make you smile
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story