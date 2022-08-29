Viral: Women belly dance on Oo Antava and Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Pushpa – The Rise is generating waves on the internet.

People have been creating dancing videos based on the movie’s songs and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s lines.

A group of women dressed in saris performed a belly dance routine for guests at a wedding.

The Telugu movie Pushpa – The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is still generating waves on the internet even though it has been out for several months. People in desi countries have been creating dancing videos based on the movie’s upbeat songs and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s lines on Oo Antava in order to show their enthusiasm for the film, which has fully taken over social media.

At a recent wedding celebration, a group of women dressed in saris were spotted doing a belly dance routine for the guests. The three ladies lit up the stage with seductive dancing movements while performing to the tune “Oo Antava,” which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The woman in the middle wore an orange saree, but the other two women wore orange sarees of a different colour.

Following the Oo Antava, the ladies danced to another song that is also highly popular at the moment. This song was Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. During the well-coordinated wedding dance performance, the audience was constantly hooting and cheering for the women participating in the dance. The three members of the group could be seen performing the exact same dance moves that are employed in the songs.

