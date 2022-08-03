Watch: A Kid meets first-time to Pixar robot Wall E

The video portrays a Wall E robot from Pixar conversing with a little child.

A recent Instagram video is comparable to how kids wish the on-screen world was real. The video portrays a Wall E robot from Pixar conversing with a little child.

People try to record Wall E’s dialogue with the toddler on video. The video’s robot moves its large eyes and chats with the child just as in the movie. The kid chuckles as a lovely robot tells him its name is Wall E.

Instagram user Tefy posted “So cool and cute” on July 24. Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tefy (@cocoa1sparkle)

More than 1.3 million people liked and commented on the post after seeing their favourite cartoon character come to life.

The kid’s attempt to hold Wall E’s hand moved one viewer. She said, “He said to hold my hand like you do Eva’s,” said one person, “Imagine how magical that must be for a child his age, if only we could all experience that every day.”

Third user: “I was literally the staff member standing right next to the whole thing! One of the most wholesome moments I’ve ever seen.”

Matt Hobbs, a robot artist, created the Wall E video. The artist revealed Wall E production photos on Instagram before Comic-Con 2022. He’s also made the assassin droid and Baby Yoda.

