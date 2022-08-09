Advertisement
Watch: After heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Twitter flooded with memes

Watch: After heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Twitter flooded with memes

Articles
Watch: After heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Twitter flooded with memes

Credits: Twitter

  • Heavy rainfall overnight in Mumbai, and it is likely to continue today.
  • The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain is expected in some parts of western India on Saturday.

It rained in Mumbai overnight, and you get full marks if you can guess what happened next. Well, Twitter was full of funny memes and jokes as the rain never stopped in Maximum City.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that it is likely to rain hard or very hard today in some parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar and that winds will gust up to 40-50 kmph.

Some Twitter users have shared videos and photos of the cloudy sky and heavy rainfall.

While a number of videos on Twitter depicted flooded streets in Mumbai, some people took advantage of this chance to post tweets and memes that will leave you in stitches.

Here are some of the memes:

