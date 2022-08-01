Watch: Bear encounter with woman captured by doorbell camera

A doorbell camera in Florida captured a video of a woman walking her dog when she came face-to-face with a roaming bear.

There have been multiple recent bear sightings in Naples, including one caught on camera strolling through a barn full of golf carts earlier this month.

The video depicts a woman in Naples walking her dog and nearing her front door when she sees something just beyond the frame and flees inside.

Watch the video here:

A bear passes by the camera mere seconds after the woman and her dog enter the house.

There have been multiple recent bear sightings in Naples. Late in June, a bear was captured on camera at The Club at The Strand, strolling through a barn full of golf carts.

