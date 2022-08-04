Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Blogger shares monsoon view of Karnataka Western Ghats

Watch: Blogger shares monsoon view of Karnataka Western Ghats

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Blogger shares monsoon view of Karnataka Western Ghats

Screengrabs from a video shared by Milan Shah on Instagram

Advertisement
  • The Western Ghats mountain range in Karnataka is a wonderful sight to see during the monsoon.
  • Netizens can experience the heavenly vista of Karnataka’s forests and mountain ranges thanks to blogger Milan Shah, who has over 14,000 Instagram followers.
  • The roads were shrouded in monsoon fog and fog.
Advertisement

The Western Ghats mountain range in Karnataka is a wonderful sight to see during the monsoon, when the rainforests come to life and the natural beauty expands.

Thanks to a blogger, netizens can experience the heavenly vista of Karnataka’s forests and mountain ranges.

In August of 2021, the blogger Milan Shah, who has over 14,000 Instagram followers, shot the gorgeous view during a road trip.

Also Read

Viral Video: Man falls into pond while fleeing charging cattle
Viral Video: Man falls into pond while fleeing charging cattle

A man fell into a pond-like body of water after being chased...

Before entering Karnataka, he displayed a breathtaking panorama of mountains and verdant terrain.

When he entered Karnataka, the roads were shrouded in monsoon fog and fog.

Advertisement

On both sides of the road, he could see the brightest green woodlands as he drove.

It appeared as if the blogger was driving into heaven, such was the serenity of the fog-covered trees.

Also Read

Watch: Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo
Watch: Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo is now big sister to a newborn hippo

The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed the birth of a hippo. Bibi, a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story