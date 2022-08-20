Watch: China Seafood are tested due to COVID rise

Videos of health workers testing sea creatures for coronavirus have gone viral on Chinese social media.

More than five million people have been told to take tests.

Some netizens agreed with the move, but others didn’t understand why the government was doing it.

Since the number of coronavirus cases in China is going up again, the government in the Xiamen area has started testing seafood for the virus. On the other hand, the media says that more than five million people have been told to take tests.

Health workers checked fish and crabs for the Covid virus in several videos that were shared on social media. The video showed health workers with PPE kits putting swabs inside the mouths of fish and the shells of crabs to test for COVD.

Even in China, these videos have gone viral and have started debates and discussions.

Take a look:

Advertisement Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/C7IJYE7Ses — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 18, 2022

After being posted online, one of the videos has gotten close to 2 million views. Some netizens agreed with the move, but others didn’t understand why the government was doing it.

“Seems weird, but oh well, there’s no other way of knowing without testing. Everybody already knows the animal/human, human/human transmission – don’t think it would make the jump to marine life, but weirder things have happened. So yeah, test away,” someone on Twitter said.

Said someone else, “Thought it was a joke. But in fact, it’s consistent with the ideological trap that’s led to cascading and insane misdirection of resources! Quite scary!”

