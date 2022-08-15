Watch: Cute cat dancing to song ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’

A pet owner finds her missing cat after nine years goes viral

Instagram user posted a video of their cat dancing to the popular Instagram audio My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle.

People who love their pets want to spend as much time as possible with their cute furry friends. One Instagram user posted a video of their cat dancing to the popular Instagram audio My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, which has been very popular for a while.

The cute cat has great dance moves that will make you want to get up and dance with it.

A 2022 interview with Louis Theroux that was posted on YouTube was the inspiration for this popular TikTok song.

He is a British-American journalist who also does podcasts, presents, makes documentaries, and writes. During the interview, he showed off his skills by rapping.

Many people, including famous people, are bopping their heads to a song that is a remix of the rap Theroux did during this interview.

The video was posted to Instagram on a page about a cat, along with a Japanese caption. The handle for this page is @ao.siberian_.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

Since it was put on Instagram one day ago, more than 75,000 people have liked it.

One user wrote, “So cute,” on Instagram.

“What a precious little kitten,” says someone else.

“This cat understands the assignment!” says a third person.

