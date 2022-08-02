Advertisement
Watch: England sets a global record with 598 dancers

  • Camp Bestival in Dorset has broken a world record for the largest disco dance.
  • Some 598 people wearing matching sequined capes broke the Guinness World Record.
  • The festival’s 33-foot disco ball held the previous record of 324 dancers established in London in 2018.
Festival organisers in England broke a Guinness World Record by assembling nearly 600 people to dance to disco music simultaneously.

Camp Bestival in Dorset reported that 598 people wearing matching sequined capes broke the Guinness World Record for the largest disco dance at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball.

A Guinness official was present to confirm that the dance exceeded the previous record of 324 dancers established in London in 2018.

Watch the video here:

Prior to the attempt, Claire Hodgson, the choreographer of the Camp Bestival dance, hosted online classes for rehearsing.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was the beneficiary of the record attempt’s proceeds.

