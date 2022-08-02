Watch: England sets a global record with 598 dancers

Black bear enters Connecticut home and steals snacks
Bill Vannie was working in his yard when he went inside for...
Festival organisers in England broke a Guinness World Record by assembling nearly 600 people to dance to disco music simultaneously.
Camp Bestival in Dorset reported that 598 people wearing matching sequined capes broke the Guinness World Record for the largest disco dance at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball.
A Guinness official was present to confirm that the dance exceeded the previous record of 324 dancers established in London in 2018.
Watch the video here:
Prior to the attempt, Claire Hodgson, the choreographer of the Camp Bestival dance, hosted online classes for rehearsing.
The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was the beneficiary of the record attempt’s proceeds.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.