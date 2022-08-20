Watch: Father-daughter shows self-belief may motivate you

Mike Jackson and his daughter Harper inspire each other in their daily affirmations.

Jackson’s Instagram page is full of amazing videos of the pair.

The Internet’s favourite father-daughter pair is Georgia-based Mike Jackson and his daughter Harper. Jackson’s Instagram page is full of amazing videos of him and his daughter making affirmations. In their most recent video, the dad is trying to get his little girl to trust him and jump into his arms. There is a chance that the way they inspire each other will amaze and inspire you as well.

Jackson has put the video on his Instagram page. “Take that leap! Believe in yourself! #harperinspires.” It’s a hashtag that he often puts on videos of his daughter.

Harper is standing on a dresser at the beginning of the video while her dad tells her to jump and land in his arms. Harper says she can’t jump, and her dad tells her, “There is nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it.”

About 6 days ago, the video was posted online. Since it was shared, the video has been watched over 2.6 million times, and that number is only going to go up. People have also written different comments about the share.

A comedian, actor, and writer from the United States named Rodney Perry said, “Life lesson in one leap,” then an Instagram account for the American media and entertainment company Ozy said, “YES!! THESE are the affirmations our kids need love!” one Instagram user wrote, “When you know your daddy got you, self-reassurance and confidence can only go higher,” Many people wrote “aww” with hearts to show how they felt.

