Watch: French freediver breaks 393.7-foot record

A French freediver set a new record for himself when he dove to a depth of 393.7 feet. He also broke the world record for the seventh time.

At the Vertical Blue competition, which is held every year in the Bahamas, Arnaud Jerald, who is 26 years old, broke the record for the deepest dive with bifins.

The people in charge of the event said that Jerald’s dive took three minutes and thirty-four seconds.

This was the seventh time in Jerald’s career that he broke the record for the deepest dive.

