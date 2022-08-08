Watch: Girl runs towards boyfriend to hug him. What happens next

Screengrabs from a video shared by @CestMoiz on Twitter

The video shows the girl sprinting towards her boyfriend after seeing him exit the airport.

However, the pair tumbled before they could embrace each other tightly and faint mid-air.

The video has 72,000 views.

When we see a long-lost loved one, we get excited. This couple’s (supposedly long-awaited) airport meeting was embarrassing. A girl arrived at the airport to see her boyfriend, and she ran toward him with a hug.

However, the pair were unprepared for what occurred next. The video, uploaded by Harpreet on Twitter, depicts the couple fainting at the airport.

In case you were wondering whether that dampened their enthusiasm: Not really, no. They stood up, and the girl jumped to embrace the boy. I quite literally fell in love!

Watch the video here:

While some users expressed concern about the girl’s safety, others found the video humorous.

“She should gift him a pair of shoes. “These slipped,” one user wrote in the comments section.

See further comments below:

She should gift him a pair of shoes. These slipped. — Aniruddha Shende (@aniruddha_107) August 8, 2022

Advertisement @iam_pragyaT never try this 🥹😂 — 🦕 Marty  (@MartyHunky) August 8, 2022

Hahaha True Love, Respects 🙏@CestMoiz — CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) August 8, 2022

