Watch: Girl runs towards boyfriend to hug him. What happens next

- The video shows the girl sprinting towards her boyfriend after seeing him exit the airport.
- However, the pair tumbled before they could embrace each other tightly and faint mid-air.
- The video has 72,000 views.
When we see a long-lost loved one, we get excited. This couple’s (supposedly long-awaited) airport meeting was embarrassing. A girl arrived at the airport to see her boyfriend, and she ran toward him with a hug.
However, the pair were unprepared for what occurred next. The video, uploaded by Harpreet on Twitter, depicts the couple fainting at the airport.
In the clip that has now gone viral, the girl can be seen sprinting towards her boyfriend after seeing him exit the airport.
However, the pair tumbled before they could embrace each other tightly.
In case you were wondering whether that dampened their enthusiasm: Not really, no. They stood up, and the girl jumped to embrace the boy. I quite literally fell in love!
Watch the video here:
'Falling' in love!
😂 pic.twitter.com/1m2Ojg2uOY
— Harpreet (@CestMoiz) August 8, 2022
While some users expressed concern about the girl’s safety, others found the video humorous.
“She should gift him a pair of shoes. “These slipped,” one user wrote in the comments section.
See further comments below:
😀😀😀
She should gift him a pair of shoes. These slipped.
— Aniruddha Shende (@aniruddha_107) August 8, 2022
@iam_pragyaT never try this 🥹😂
— 🦕 Marty (@MartyHunky) August 8, 2022
Hahaha True Love, Respects 🙏@CestMoiz
— CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) August 8, 2022
