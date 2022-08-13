Watch: Goat and baby cry in unison goes viral

A video of a baby crying with a baby goat is going viral.

A cute video of a baby crying with a baby goat is going viral. The frenchiefarm, the person who made the video, posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Homesteading mamas – if evening chores look something like this for you, then that’s okay.”

Colleen, the baby’s mom, wrote in the caption, “I’ve been on solo morning + evening farm chores for the past few weeks as Ben recovers from surgery, and I’ve been attempting to get into a new routine that flows seamlessly into our evening family routine,”

The video shows a baby and a cute little goat sitting together in a cart. When the baby cries, the goat makes the same sounds, so it sounds like they are in sync. Over 27.8 million people have watched the reel, and 1.8 million people have liked it.

People on the Internet thought the video was funny, but they felt bad about laughing at a baby who was crying. “Omg hahahaha did they make the same noise,” said one user. Another user wrote, “I feel like I shouldn’t be laughing,” “OMG, this is so amazing!” said a third user.

Colleen used to live in the city and work as a child therapist. Now, she is a regenerative farmer and teaches a farm class. She and her husband Ben are farmers who learned on their own and live in the suburbs of Chicago. Their family decided to try modern homesteading so that they could live a more simple, intentional, and grateful life.

Check out the video below:

