Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk

An Instagram user talked about how his guide dog helped him find a chair.

The video has been seen more than 16,000 times and counting since it was shared.

A guide dog is trained to identify a variety of objects that they can then “generalize” in new settings.

Guide dogs make it easier for people to get around and do the things they need to do every day. An Instagram user recently put up a post about one of these dogs’ efforts. In a video, he talked about how, when he was outside, his guide dog helped him find a chair.

Paul Castle, who uses Instagram, said that he has trouble seeing. He also said that the dog helps him find things like “hidden doors and funky chairs.”

As Paul Castle said, “Watch my guide dog, Mr Maple, show off his skill of “generalizing”. A guide dog is trained to identify a variety of objects (like doors, elevators, escalators, crosswalks, stairs, and chairs) that they can then “generalize” in brand new settings. I am often amazed at Mr Maple’s ability to identity (and guide me directly to) objects with unusual design qualities like “hidden” doors and funky chairs. In this video I ask Mr Maple to “find the chair” and he takes me to an orange Adirondack chair on a grassy lawn.”

He added, “I have lost 90% of my vision and I knew there were some public lounging chairs in this area — but they are always spread out in random spots. Allowing Mr Maple to find the chair for me was extremely helpful!”

In the video, the dog leads its owner to a chair. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Castle | Blind Artist (@paulcastlestudio)

About 19 hours ago, the video was uploaded. The video has been seen more than 16,000 times and counting since it was shared. People have also written different comments about the share.

As someone wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely amazing. I saw another of your posts about how long it takes to train a service dog and it was really interesting. Maple is worth his weight in gold, even more to you I’m sure,” while someone else wrote, “Maple comes through again,” a third person stated, “I love this,” the fourth user commented, “Super interesting! Mr Maple is like ‘dad needs to do a sit’ and finds you the chair. Little Angel.”

