Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk
Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk

Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk

Watch: Guide dog helps man find a chair during a walk

Advertisement
  • An Instagram user talked about how his guide dog helped him find a chair.
  • The video has been seen more than 16,000 times and counting since it was shared.
  • A guide dog is trained to identify a variety of objects that they can then “generalize” in new settings.
Advertisement

Guide dogs make it easier for people to get around and do the things they need to do every day. An Instagram user recently put up a post about one of these dogs’ efforts. In a video, he talked about how, when he was outside, his guide dog helped him find a chair.

Paul Castle, who uses Instagram, said that he has trouble seeing. He also said that the dog helps him find things like “hidden doors and funky chairs.”

As Paul Castle said, “Watch my guide dog, Mr Maple, show off his skill of “generalizing”. A guide dog is trained to identify a variety of objects (like doors, elevators, escalators, crosswalks, stairs, and chairs) that they can then “generalize” in brand new settings. I am often amazed at Mr Maple’s ability to identity (and guide me directly to) objects with unusual design qualities like “hidden” doors and funky chairs. In this video I ask Mr Maple to “find the chair” and he takes me to an orange Adirondack chair on a grassy lawn.”

He added, “I have lost 90% of my vision and I knew there were some public lounging chairs in this area — but they are always spread out in random spots. Allowing Mr Maple to find the chair for me was extremely helpful!”

In the video, the dog leads its owner to a chair. Check out the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Paul Castle | Blind Artist (@paulcastlestudio)

About 19 hours ago, the video was uploaded. The video has been seen more than 16,000 times and counting since it was shared. People have also written different comments about the share.

As someone wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely amazing. I saw another of your posts about how long it takes to train a service dog and it was really interesting. Maple is worth his weight in gold, even more to you I’m sure,” while someone else wrote, “Maple comes through again,” a third person stated, “I love this,” the fourth user commented, “Super interesting! Mr Maple is like ‘dad needs to do a sit’ and finds you the chair. Little Angel.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: China Seafood are tested due to COVID rise
Watch: China Seafood are tested due to COVID rise

Videos of health workers testing sea creatures for coronavirus have gone viral...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story