Watch: Guy feeding crocodile goes viral

Twitter has been buzzing over a video of a man feeding and petting a crocodile.

In the video, the man is seen sitting on the edge of a boat as a crocodile swims up to him.

Before giving the animal some food, the man teases it playfully while holding it between his legs.

People had different thoughts about the post.

Some users said, “That’s not terribly bright.” to show that they didn’t like the behaviour.

Other users joked, “Looking like that dude’s going to need prosthetic limbs at some point.”

Watch the video here:

On the other hand, there are more than 300 crocodiles in the river, during the monsoon season every year, people who live near the Vishwamitri River in Gujarat’s Vadodara step out very carefully if the streets are flooded.

As the water rises in the area, crocodiles come out of the river and swim close to buildings. Some of these reptiles get so close to people’s homes that they threaten to bite or drag them away.

A video that is going viral on Twitter shows two bikers in Vadodara’s Jambuwa village stopping while a crocodile crosses the road.

