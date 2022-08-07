Watch: Internet wow by UK street performer ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

Advertisement
Screengrabs from a video shared by Vish on Instagram

  • A video of a UK street performer singing the Bollywood hit ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ has gone viral on social media.
  • The video has received over four million views and over 450,000 likes since it was shared.
  • Internet fans expressed their admiration for Vish’s performance in the comment area.
A video of a UK street performer singing a popular song from the 2003 blockbuster Bollywood film “Kal Ho Na Ho” is gaining popularity on social media.

Vish, a musician, posted a video of his performance to his Instagram account.

In the viral video, Vish is seen standing in the middle of the street with a microphone and speakers in his hands.

Several people can be seen gathered around him as he performs, while others are seated at a distance enjoying themselves.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ was sung by Sonu Nigam.

The video has received over four million views and over 450,000 likes since it was shared. Internet fans expressed their admiration for Vish’s performance in the comment area.

While one person compared the performer to the Indian vocalist Arijit Singh, others praised his performance.

One user remarked, “Wow, nice voice, different tune and pants.”

“This is genuinely damn good!” stated another

A third commented,  “Keep it up loved it seriously.”

