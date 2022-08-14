Advertisement
  • Watch: Kerala doctors dance to viral song ‘Pala Palli Tirupalli’
Watch: Kerala doctors dance to viral song ‘Pala Palli Tirupalli’

  • Two doctors from Kerala are getting a lot of attention on the internet for their version of the popular Malayalam song “Pala Palli Tirupalli”.
  • The dance video has gone viral.

Two doctors from Kerala are getting a lot of attention on the internet for their version of the popular Malayalam song “Pala Palli Tirupalli” from the movie Kaduva, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The dance video of the doctors at a tribal hospital in Wayanad has gone viral, and state health minister Veena George has also posted it on her Facebook page.

Veena George said that the doctors at the Nalloornad Cancer Treatment Center (superintendent Dr. Savan Sarah Mathew and Medical Officer Dr. Safij Ali) provide “excellent service to thousands of patients,” and she praised them.

“Both are excellent doctors. Great dancers too,”  she typed.

Watch the video here:

People are making videos and reels to the catchy beats of Pala Palli Thirupalli and putting them on social media.

The movie Kaduva, which came out last month, caused a fight because of a scene that some people said was cruel to children with disabilities.

In response to the criticism, the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said he was sorry, and the scene was reportedly taken out of the movie.

The bad guy in Kaduva is Vivek Oberoi, who is played by Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions. The movie’s main female character is played by Samyukhta Menon.

