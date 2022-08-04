Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace
Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace

Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace

Screengrab from a video shared by @VishalDharm1 on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A man in Kerala’s Malappuram caught his younger brother, who fell from his house’s terrace
  • The incident occurred when the younger brother had left to clean the patio.
  • Both individuals escaped from the terrace unharmed.
Advertisement

A young man in Malappuram, Kerala, had a miracle escape when his elder brother snatched him before he touched the ground after falling from a terrace.

When the incident occurred, the younger sibling had left to clean the patio.

Also Read

Russian man and Ukrainian girlfriend got married in Dharamsala
Russian man and Ukrainian girlfriend got married in Dharamsala

Sergei Novikov wed his Ukrainian girlfriend, Elona Bramoka, at Divya Ashram Kharota...

In the clip, the elder brother can be seen splashing water from the house’s basement.

Watch the video here:

Less than five seconds later, the younger brother is observed plunging from the terrace head-first.

Upon realising this, the elder sibling catches him, and they both fall to the tiled surface in front of their home.

Both individuals escaped unharmed.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story