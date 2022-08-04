Watch: Kerala man catches younger brother falling terrace

Russian man and Ukrainian girlfriend got married in Dharamsala
A young man in Malappuram, Kerala, had a miracle escape when his elder brother snatched him before he touched the ground after falling from a terrace.
When the incident occurred, the younger sibling had left to clean the patio.
In the clip, the elder brother can be seen splashing water from the house’s basement.
Less than five seconds later, the younger brother is observed plunging from the terrace head-first.
Upon realising this, the elder sibling catches him, and they both fall to the tiled surface in front of their home.
Both individuals escaped unharmed.
