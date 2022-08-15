Khali was seen crying after a member of the media asked him what he was going to do for his birthday plans.

The video is now viral.

The Great Khali is a former WWE wrestler from India.

If you spend a lot of time on social media, you’ve probably seen some funny memes featuring the former WWE wrestler The Great Khali. In a recent video, Khali was seen crying after a member of the media asked him what he was going to do for his birthday plans.

Even though no one knows what made Khali lose it, internet users didn’t miss the chance to make memes out of the clip.

Viral Bhayani shared the video on Twitter and Instagram. After Khali went to the gym, the paparazzi were there to take pictures of him.

But after a camera person asks him a question, he starts to cry in a few seconds.

Check out the video:

Advertisement what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

People on the Internet went to Twitter to make the best of the situation. As memes flooded the microblogging site, many people were worried about Khali’s situation and understood why he had a breakdown.

Kya hua Khali sir kyu ro rahe ho? Client ne “Let’s schedule a meet call on saturday” bol diya kya? — Priyal (@PooBaniPrii) August 12, 2022

